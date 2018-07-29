David Gardner discusses “The Big Jump” podcast on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When the uniform comes off and the cheers fade, how does an athlete move forward?

It's a common question in the world of sports through the years as players of all kinds activities find ways to transition their life away from their playing venue. David Gardner is one of those, having played pro basketball and then founding the ColorJar branding firm.

Now he's putting together a podcast specifically on this subject called "The Big Jump" as he interviews a number of personalities on how they made their way from the field to the office.

David discussed it Sunday night on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, which you can see in the video above.

Plus check out "The Big Jump" podcast by clicking here.