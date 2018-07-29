Kevin Powell talks Cubs, White Sox, and Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The trade deadline is almost upon us, and just like 2017, both sides of town have different goals.

Theo Epstein added one starting pitcher from the Rangers in Cole Hamels and might be looking for more additions to the pitching staff . Meanwhile the White Sox are looking to collect potential talent with some players that can help a contender right now.

Plus, when is Eloy Jimenez finally coming to the majors?

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that along with a little on the Blackhawks convention Sunday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch that conversation in the video above or below.