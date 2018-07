Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say it happened at 2:20 a.m. Monday.

The teenager was standing in a backyard near Van Buren and Kostner, when three men approached him. One pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

When the boy said he didn't have anything, the man opened fire, hitting the teenager in both legs.

He's in stable condition.

No one is in custody.