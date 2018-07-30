FeedonThis: Jay Cutler’s rave reviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are a few weekly traditions on Sports Feed - and Jay Cutler is coming close to adding himself to one on Mondays.

That is the day following an episode of "Very Cavallari" - a reality show featuring his wife Kristen Cavallari and the former Bears' quarterback in their everyday life in Nashville.

Cutler's performance in a number of scenes make for big talkers on Social Media, so naturally Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman featured it on Social Fodder on Monday's Sports Feed.

You can watch the segment as part of #FeedonThis in the video above.

Once again, Jarrett went with an NBA Superstar for his pick for Man Crush Monday - so Josh wasn't too surprised at the selection.

Watch their picks in the video above.