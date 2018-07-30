Man, 57, fatally shot after refusing to allow home invaders into NW Side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed in an attempted home invasion on the city's Northwest Side, according to police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of West Potomac in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

57-year-man Carl Washington was sitting on his front porch when four men approached him through a gangway. The suspects attempted to force him at gunpoint into his home. When Washington refused, one of the suspects shot him, hitting him in the armpit.

The man was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray Mercury sedan.

No suspects are in custody.