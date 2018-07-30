Man shot while asleep in bed as weekend gun violence kills 6, injures 35

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Since Friday evening, six people were killed and 35 others were shot, police figures show, including a man who was sleeping inside his home at the time.

The inside of 49-year-old Hosea Hernandez's apartment now has several bullet holes and blood is splattered on the bed. Hernandez said he had just rolled over in his sleep when something hit his forehead. As he raised his arm to touch it, another bullet hit him in his hand. Speaking in Spanish, Hernandez expressed he was happy to be alive.

According to police, two men were standing on the sidewalk outside Hernandez's home on 24th and Trumbull when they were targeted by a drive-by shooting. While Hernandez is thanking Jesus he’s alive, he and his neighbors are also frustrated and fearful.

"We are just scared, this neighborhood is really bad, police come by and they see 30-40 people around here Friday, Saturday night, and they don’t do anything, they don’t care," neighbor Magali Acuna said.

Alderman Ricardo Muñoz is also frustrated.

"We need to put more cops on the street to get these guns off the streets," Muñoz said.

For their part, police say they pulled 112 guns off the streets since Friday evening and arrested over 100 people. But there were still six murders and 35 people shot in the same amount of time.

"Despite early progress, I’m disheartened and frustrated by the level of violence that we’ve seen in the past few days," First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said.

Riccio says police have been able to determine 19 of the 37 shooting incidents are the result of gang violence. He says they have promising leads in some of the cases, and there are some long-term investigations wrapping up soon that could close a number of open cases. Still, police are pleading with witnesses and people with information to come forward.

"The only way we can make our neighborhoods safer is if we all work together and create a culture of accountability for those reckless individuals who senselessly use guns to advance their agendas," CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said.

Police say in addition to calling 911, neighbors can send a text message to 274-637 (CRIMES) to share information with police.

As for the shooting on 24th Street and Trumbull, a 30 year-old-man is in serious condition after he was hit in the leg, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. Police says they have identified a vehicle in that shooting, and are going through video to try to find the shooter or shooters.