Red Cross to give blood donors $5 Amazon gift cards

CHICAGO — The American Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift cards to anyone who donates blood by Aug. 30.

The organization, which is facing a nationwide blood shortage, hopes gift cards will entice people to donate blood, platelets and plasma.

Those with type O blood are especially encouraged to donate because it is the most commonly transfused blood type.

Anyone who donates between Monday and Aug. 30 can receive a $5 Amazon e-gift card.

