UIC student charged in attempted sexual assault at Northwestern dorm

EVANSTON, Ill. — A University of Illinois at Chicago student was charged with the attempted sexual assault of a woman inside a Northwestern University dorm room.

Prosecutors said Emmanuel Boadu, 26, tried to force himself on a woman after they hung out in a common area of Northwestern’s Foster-Walker housing complex Saturday around 1 a.m. in Evanston.

The alleged attack happened when they went into the woman’s dorm room where Boadu had left some personal items. The woman said he tried to force her to have sex despite repeated pleas for him to stop. Investigators said she recorded the encounter on her iPad.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the woman was staying on campus for a summer program and was not a university student.

On Sunday, a judge ordered Boadu held on a $100,000 bond.

Boadu works as a certified sterile processing technician at Northwestern Medicine, according to the Tribune. A spokesperson said he has been placed on administrative leave pending review.