Chris Bleck discusses the Bears before their preseason opener on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not the real thing, but at least some competition is on the way.

The Bears open up their preseason on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. It will be the first time that Matt Nagy will take the field as a head coach in the NFL for any kind of a game - even if the real contests are still a month away.

It will be a chance for fans to get their first glimpse of the team as they get ready for a new era - with the exception of Roquan Smith who continues to hold out.

Chris Bleck of ESPN 1000 appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the team on Tuesday night as they approach their first of five preseason games over the next month. You can watch his segments in the videos above or below.