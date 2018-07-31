Woman, 21, fatally shot while fleeing group of men on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 21-year-old woman was shot to death after being chased down on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police say Oceana Jones and her boyfriend were at a gas station in the 1500 block of West 79th Street, when four young men approached them and demanded to know the boyfriend's gang affiliation.

Jones and her boyfriend ran away and the men chased them down, shooting her in the back.

She was pronounced dead in an alley.

The boyfriend was able to escape unharmed. He says he has no gang affiliation. His identity is not being released because he is now considered a witness.

No one is in custody.