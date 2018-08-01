FeedonThis: How will the additions to the helmet rule play out in the NFL in 2018?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Players have been talking about the chance since the beginning of training camp - and no one is sure what to expect.

The additions to the helmet rule in the NFL are hoping to curb the amount of players leading with the helmet for tackles. It promises ejections, fines, and suspensions should a player break the rule, but its interpretation is still up for debate.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked about this issue that's affecting teams around the league on Sports Feed on Wednesday night. That conversation is part of the #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

"140 or Less" made its return to Sports Feed on Wednesday with topics concerning the Bears and the White Sox top prospect.

Watch the guys give their opinion on each in the form of a tweet in the video above.

The trade deadline has come and gone for the Cubs and White Sox, and frankly, the last few days featured nothing earth-shattering for each team.

Theo Epstein picked up a starter and reliever the week before the deadline while the White Sox ended up trading just one of their major contributors on the major league level.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the moves in the video above.