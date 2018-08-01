White Sox have another rough night against the Royals

CHICAGO – It’s been quite an up-and-down summer for Dylan Covey, who has shown signs that he could be a big part of the White Sox future rotation in one start and be the opposite in another.

Since June 1st, he hasn’t allowed a run in three starts. In three others before Wednesday night, he allowed six or more runs. Unfortunately for the pitcher and the White Sox, the latter showed up at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Royals, but he had help in making it a night to forget.

Covey allowed seven runs – four of them earned – in 4 1/3 innings and was pulled from the game in the middle of a five-run fifth inning that proved to be the difference in a 10-5 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday night. It’s the second-straight loss in the series for the White Sox against the Royals and it’s the fifth loss for Covey in his last six games as the team falls to 37-70 on the year.

After Yoan Moncada got the White Sox on the board with a solo homer in the first inning, the Royals offense went to work in the third. Alex Gordon’s double off Covey gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead and a Ryan O’Hearn’s single in the fourth made the lead two.

Then Covey had some bad luck from some fielding troubles in the fifth. With one out and runners on second and third, Salvador Perez grounded to Yolmer Sanchez at third who threw to second in an attempt to start a double play. But Yoan Moncada couldn’t make the catch on the throw, allowing the ball to go into right field and allowing a run to score.

Kansas City took advantage, adding another run on a single by Lucas Duda that chased Covey from the game. Xavier Cedeno came in and wasn’t able to stop it, allowing three more runs, the last of which came on a pass ball by Kevan Smith, that put the Royals up 8-1.

Leury Garcia would drive in three runs after that for the White Sox, but it wasn’t enough to save another rough outing against the Royals.