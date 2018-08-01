Wrigleyville residents, businesses prepare for Lake Shore Drive protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Anti-violence advocates are preparing to disrupt some of Chicago’s busiest streets to protest city violence and economic inequality Thursday.

The march is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey Parkway. Protestors plan to walk on Lake Shore Drive to Belmont Avenue to Clark Street and on to Wrigley Field where the march will end. The Chicago Cubs have a home game at 7:05 p.m.

Business owners around the ballpark were reluctant to talk to WGN News about the planned protest for fear of alienate customers for or against the event.

But at the Lake View Lutheran Church they said they welcome the marchers with open arms. They side with organizers and believes the North Side gets massive developments that are missing in other parts of the city.

Thursday is also the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

Traffic in the area of Wrigleyville and downtown is expected to be challenging. WGN’s Amy Rutledge has details and alternative route suggestions.