Cubs Kyle Schwarber meets the sons of fallen Chicago firefighter Juan Bucio

CHICAGO – During his time on the North Side, his efforts in the community be as far-reaching as his homers.

Thursday was another example of how Kyle Schwarber is trying to make an impact outside the diamond in the Windy City.

@kschwarb12 reached out to the Bucio boys (Joshua & Jacob) and met up with them at Eng 78 across from Wrigley. Schwarber presented the boys with jerseys and signed balls. It gets even better – watching batting practice on the field and attending tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/UC6s5zgJkW — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 2, 2018

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted out this picture of Schwarber meeting Joshua and Jacob Bucio, the sons of late firefighter Juan Bucio at Engine 78 firehouse across the street from Wrigley Field. The 46-year old, who was a 15-year veteran of the department, died while searching for a missing boater in the Chicago River on June 28th.

In the tweet, the department said that Joshua and Jacob were presented with signed baseballs along withe jerseys.

Thanks @kschwarb12 for making Jacob & Josh Bucio's first time at Wrigley a memorable experience. Thanks for always supporting the Chicago Fire Department and First Responders. pic.twitter.com/4KVUAKOhgm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 2, 2018

After that meetings, the brothers accompanied Schwarber to Wrigley Field where they will take in batting practice from the field before watching the Cubs face the Padres tonight at 7:05 PM.