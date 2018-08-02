Increased security in place for this year’s Lollapalooza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lollapalooza kicks off today in Chicago's Grant Park, and fans attending the musical festival can expect increased security -- including more police.

The entrance will feel a lot like airport style screening. People will be searched with a full body pat-down and metal detector screening before they're allowed inside.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said police learned a lot from last year's mass shooting at an outdoor Las Vegas concert.

"Probably the most important thing we've learned is that now we have to pay attention to rooftops around venues of that nature. And we've partnered with the hotels and business owners right around Lollapalooza because public safety is everybody's responsibility," he said.

There are also new bag restrictions this year: you can only bring small purses, fanny packs, and draw string bags. Backpacks are not allowed.

Gates open at 11 a.m. today. The festival will run through Sunday, Aug. 5.

Bruno Mars, Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys are among the headliners for the four-day event.