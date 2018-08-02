JJ Stankevitz discusses the start of the Bears’ preseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, OH. - There won't be a lot of starters on the field and it's the first of five games for the team that won't count, but there is something that's great about having football back.

The Bears hit the field for a contest against a different team on Thursday night, starting off a five-game preseason in which Matt Nagy can get an idea of what kind of roster he'll have when the games count in September.

Plenty of questions have still yet to be answered, and they won't be on Thursday night in the game against Baltimore. JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago joined Jarrett Payton in Canton to discuss some of those topics before the game on Sports Feed.

