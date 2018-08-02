Suburban man sues Aeromexico after Durango crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Illinois passenger in the Aeromexico Flight 2431 plane crash.

The plane, which was en route to Mexico City, crashed in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday after the airliner was hit by a wind gust as it left the runway. Of the 103 people on board, 49 were hospitalized. No fatalities were reported.

Nestor Martinez, 43, a passenger from Northlake, Ill., was returning home from a family vacation when the crash occurred, according to a spokeswoman for the Corboy & Demetrio law firm. The suit was filed on his behalf.

“You can take off in bad weather, but you have to do it properly, and we will certainly be looking at that aspect of this crash,” attorney Thomas Demetrio said.

“Passengers thought the plane would explode any minute," attorney Robert Bingle said. "They were terrified. The firm will begin its investigation into what factor the weather played in the crash.”

