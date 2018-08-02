Why some Cook County homeowners got a property tax bill of $0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates

As complaints over the hike in property taxes continue to roll in, there’s one group of homeowners that lucked out. It’s estimated that 53,000 homeowners received a “zero” bill in August. They will also be refunded their 2017 first installment payment.

Zipporah Jones is one of those homeowners. She says she couldn’t believe it when she first opened her bill.

“I’m like, 'Wow, I’m not paying any taxes must be something wrong,'” she said.

She started asking her neighbors and they received similar bills.

The refunds are tied to state legislation that increased the existing tax exemptions for homeowners and senior citizens. It was part of the deal when Mayor Rahm Emanuel fought to raise property taxes to cover police and fire pensions. In exchange, exemptions were raised. For some homeowners the difference was enough to wipe out their 2017 bill. The refunds will total $19 million dollars.

For information on your property tax bill or exemptions you can visit the Cook County Treasurers website or the Cook County Assessor's website.