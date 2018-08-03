‘I got this:’ Rapper, actor Ludacris buys woman’s groceries at Atlanta Whole Foods

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman got double the surprise: a cart full of free groceries, and they were paid for by Grammy Award winner, Ludacris.

Therra Jaramillo was at a Whole Foods in Atlanta when she realized she didn’t have enough money on her gift card to complete her purchase.

The man in line in front of her, who turned out to be rapper Ludacris, paid her grocery bill.

Jaramillo said the act of kindness was overwhelmingly sweet, and she shared her experience on Facebook.

She wrote, “While in line, I was so tired and the food for my pets kind of ended up in with the stuff of the guy ahead of me on the conveyor belt. ‘Whoa,’ I said to the very pretty cashier, ‘Oh no, sorry, that’s mine. So sorry.'”

The unknown man in front of her told her, “I might as well get it.”

Jaramillo was shocked.

“He wanted to buy food for my pets. I even clumsily tried to stop the cashier at a certain amount, because the gift card was for $250 and I had gone way over, which at Whole Foods is far too easy to do,” she wrote. “I was out of a lot of things at home and I hadn’t added things in my head correctly.”

He stopped me, “I said I got this,” he said.

The rapper purchased all of her groceries.

Jaramillo told WXIA-TVthat times have been hard since her husband John died of brain cancer.

Her story has since gone viral. It has been shared more than 10,000 times.

Her post continued, “What Ludacris had no way of knowing is that his quiet kindness and generous gesture came at a moment when my candle was out. He used his personal light to fire up my own.”

She encouraged her followers to pay it forward and to do something for others.