CHICAGO — A 66-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in his abdomen during a carjacking in Garfield Park, police said.

The man was in the 400 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when two "unknown males" approached him, pulled him out of his van and shot him before fleeing in the man's van, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody.

This is a developing story.