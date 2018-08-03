Terminally ill Melrose Park woman faces deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A terminally ill suburban woman is facing deportation with only months to live.

Gloria Barrera, 54, of Melrose Park, was ordered to appear for deportation proceedings Friday morning at the ICE offices in the loop.

Her attorneys and immigration activists say she has a legal right to stay in the U.S. for whatever time she has left.

Barrera has been diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer which has spread to several organs and her doctors give her about 8 months to live.

Barrera first came to the U.S. in 1984 and was deported in 2013.

But she was kidnapped by human traffickers who held her for ransom and returned her to the states. She was able to get away from them.

Her legal team says that ordeal qualifies Barrera for a T-visa.

They are asking ICE for a stay of removal, saying she is entitled to stay here and it's the humane thing to do.

A decision is expected next week.

The T-visa application process could take months.

Barrera's support system, including 3 children and 7 grandchildren, are all U.S. citizens.