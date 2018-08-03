× 3 men shot in North Lawndale

CHICAGO — Three men are hurt after shots were fired on the West Side.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Friday in the North Lawndale neighborhood in the 2800 block of West Flournoy.

The men were sitting on crates near a sidewalk corner when two men in a dark-colored Dodge Charger rode up and opened fire. Two others were in the car.

One of the wounded men, a 22-year-old, drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital. He’s in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

The two other men are at Stroger Hospital in serious condition.