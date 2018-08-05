2 dead, at least 34 injured in Sunday shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two people were killed and at least 34 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Sunday, according to officials.

Officials said there were ten shootings in a three-hour span on Sunday. The first and most violent shooting was on the 1300 block of West 76th Street around 12:30 a.m. where eight people were shot. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 35. Police said they were standing in a courtyard when two men walked up an opened fire.

All of the victims are in stable condition no suspects are in custody.

The next shooting was just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue. There were six shooting victims in this incident, a 17-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the face.

In another incident in the 1600 block of South Avers, four people were shot at a block party shortly after midnight. No one was killed.

In a fourth separate shooting four people were shot in the 900 block of North Karlov Avenue shortly before 1am. In this incident, someone from a passing car fire at a group of people and someone in the crowd fired back causing the car to crash. The suspects ran away on foot.

No one is in custody.

In the most recent shooting, three people were shot at 29 North Leclaire Ave. Sunday morning. Those injured were two men and one woman were shot.