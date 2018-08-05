3-year-old boy killed in South Side fire ID’d

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy that was killed in a fire in the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood on Saturday has been identified.

The boy was identified as 3-year-old Christopher Cherry by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Officer on Sunday.

The blaze broke out in a basement in the 6900 block of South Artesian Avenue about 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The boy was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he later died.

Fire officials are investigating.

No further information was provided.