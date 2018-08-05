Kelly Wallace introduces fans to Expanded Roster, talks Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Baseball has thousands and thousands of stories from little league to the majors, American and countries around the world.

Many of them, however, never get to be told, for whatever reason might keep it in the dark. But now Expanded Roster will give fans a chance to hear more of these stories after a Kickstarter campaign gave the project life.

Kelly Wallace is the Editor-in-Chief of the site and took some time on Sports Feed to discuss what it's all about with Josh Frydman. As a contributor to the "Locked on Cubs" podcast, she also took some time to discuss the team as they make their run for the postseason.

You can watch Kelly's segments on the show in the video above or below. To learn more about Expanded Roster, click here.