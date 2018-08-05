Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash ID’d

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A mother and daughter from South Barrington who were killed Friday night in a car crash in Hoffman Estates have been identified.

The victims were identified as Lisa Kendzior, 50, and Mary Kendzior, 82. The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Higgins and Beverly roads. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which involved two vehicles.

Mary Kendzior was driving one of the cars and Lisa Kendzior was the passenger. They were both taken to local hospitals, where they later died. Police said the duo came from South Barrington.

The 48-year-old driver of the second car sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Details about the driver’s condition were not immediately available.

Police are investigating.