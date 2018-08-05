Police issue alert after attempted luring of boy near North Side park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued the community alert late last week after a 13-year-old boy was walking northbound in the 4200 block of North Western Avenue and a man sitting in a parked vehicle on the west side of the street motioned for the teen to get into his car.

The victim got scared, ran home and told his father, who called 911. The suspect drove away but for residents in the area like Mike Streff who has two children — ages six and eight — the incident raises concern.

The offender is a described as a White or Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, with a light complexion, and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a white and red baseball cap with a flat bill.

The victim says he was sitting in a black four-door sedan, but the make and model is not known. Anyone with information about the suspect — or the vehicle — is urged to call area north detectives immediately.