Urlacher’s Hall of Fame induction, Bears’ training camp highlight Robert Zeglinski’s visit to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Bears took over Canton this weekend in more ways than one.

First the kicked off the weekend, literally, as they started their 2018 preseason against the Ravens in the annual Hall of Fame Game. Then it was Brian Urlacher's turn to shine, as he was honored and then officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It made for a lot of Bears' ties in Ohio this weekend and a lot for Robert Zeglinski of Windy City Gridiron to discuss in his latest visit to Sports Feed on Sunday. He discussed Urlacher's legacy with Josh Frydman along with his observations on training camp so far on the program, which you can watch in the video above or below.