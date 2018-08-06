FeedonThis: Jarrett had quite an intro to Man Crush Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just about every week on Sports Feed, there is a Man Crush Monday.

But few of them had an introduction like Jarrett Payton's on Monday - it certainly caught Josh Frydman by surprise. That's why it's part of #FeedonThis for this episode and you can watch that along with their selections in this week's Man Crush Monday in the video above.

Mitchell Trubisky made a few mistakes during the opening week of training camp, but very quickly it appears that's he turning it around.

As he approaches his first game action of the preseason against the Bengals on Thursday, the quarterback has cleaned up his play thanks to the help of his coaches along with some helpful video.

Watch Josh discuss the improvement with Jarrett in the video above.