Missing suburban landlord, 76, last seen at Englewood bank

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A search is underway for a 76-year-old Rolling Meadows man who went missing Saturday while collecting rent on the South Side.

Vasudeva Kethireddy, 76, left his suburban home about 8 a.m. Saturday and headed to Englewood, where he owns rental properties, according to police and relatives. Kethireddy was last seen on surveillance footage depositing checks at a Chase bank near 69th Street and Ashland Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Kethireddy made a few calls, but hasn't been heard from since.

About a year ago, relatives said, Kethireddy was clubbed from behind while working at one of his rental properties. His car was stolen.

Now, relatives are hopeful they'll hear from Kethireddy soon. The family said police have been very helpful.

"It's about 48 hours now ... and you watch all those TV programs," son Shantan Kethireddy said. "Having said that, my hope is that he’s just gonna come in and walk in the door like nothing happened."

Vasudeva Kethireddy is driving a white 2005 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate No. AR74968. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-255-2416.