× Teaching pastor resigns over Willow Creek’s handling of allegations against Bill Hybels

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — A lead teaching pastor at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington is stepping down over the handling of allegations against the mega church’s former pastor.

Steve Carter announced his resignation Sunday, saying he can no longer serve with integrity because of the scandal.

His resignation comes four months after long-time pastor, Bill Hybels resigned over allegations of misconduct with women, including church employees.

Carter says he did not agree with the way elders handled the first reports about Hybels.