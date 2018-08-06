Woman, 32, found dead in bathtub with hands and feet bound on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in a bathtub with her hands and feet bound on the city’s South Side.

The body of 32-year-old Robin Boler was discovered by her mother while doing a well-being check around 9 p.m. Sunday in an apartment on the 1500 block of West 78th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said Boler was dead inside the bathtub, her hands and feet bound together.

Police said it doesn’t appear that Boler was shot.

Detectives are trying to figure out if she died as a result of strangulation or something else.

Boler has two children, 14 and 11, who were staying with relatives for the summer.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.