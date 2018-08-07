× 2 toddlers hit by train in Portage; 1 child killed: report

PORTAGE, Ind. — Reports out of Northwest Indiana say two young children walking along train tracks were hit by a freight train, killing one and injuring the other.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that a brother and sister were on the tracks in Portage at about 10 a.m. Tuesday when a CSX Train approached.

The engineer sounded the horn and tried to stop but the children were hit.

According to the Times, one child died at the scene and the other was airlifted to a hospital.

The Porter County Coroner tells WGN the child that died was a 3 years old boy. The child’s name has yet to be released.

Police are investigating how the children ended up on the tracks, which are just south of a mobile home park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.