5 officers, 1 cyclist injured after police chase, suspect in custody

CHICAGO — Five officers and a person on a bike were injured after a police chase that ended in a crash on the city’s North Side.

Chicago police said they began following a Mazda SUV on Lake Shore Drive after the SUV hit a cyclist near North Avenue. The driver then backed up into a police vehicle on the drive near Fullerton Avenue. The SUV then crashed into another police vehicle at Lake Shore Drive and Recreation. The offender then hit another police vehicle on Clark Street and Rosemont Avenue, according to officials.

The officers and cyclists were taken the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.