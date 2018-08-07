Bulls will play a regular season game in Mexico City on December 13th

CHICAGO – The full slate for Fred Hoiberg’s fourth season with the Bulls is still not out, but he does know that one of his games will be international.

On Tuesday the NBA announced tha the Bulls will face the Orlando Magic in Mexico City on Thursday, December 13th at Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

It marks the first time that the Bulls have played a regular season game outside of the United States or Canada. The last time the team played a game of any kind internationally was an exhibition game on October 12, 2013 against the Wizards in Rio de Janeiro.

“We are honored that the NBA invited the Chicago Bulls to be a part of sharing a game we love with a global audience,” said Bulls President and COO Michael Reinsdorf. “While our home town is Chicago, the Bulls are fortunate to have fans around the world and we are excited to take our team on the road and help bring the NBA-game experience to Mexico City.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Adam Silver, the NBA, and Mexico City for this opportunity.”

After this year, the NBA will have played 28 games in Mexico City, more than any other place outside of the United States and Canada. Now the Bulls will get their chance to experience the city as a host for one of their games.