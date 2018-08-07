Chicago faith leaders to address deadly shootings, overwhelming crowds at Stroger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's most violent weekend of the year continued right into Monday and overnight with several more shootings.

Police say three men were wounded Monday afternoon on West Iowa in the South Austin neighborhood. Two of the victims remain in critical condition.

These most recent shootings follow a deadly weekend where 75 people were shot, and 12 of them died.

Father Pfleger, Rev. Darius Randle, Bishop Larry Trotter, Pastor James Brooks and other clergy around the city will gather Tuesday morning at Stroger Hospital, where gunshot victims were turned away over the weekend because the emergency room was full.

The ministers want to pray for victims, their families and the medical staff -- who were treating victims non-stop over the weekend.

Stroger Hospital released the following statement Sunday morning:

Over the past 24 hours, Stroger's trauma unit received an unusually high volume of patients. At no time did Stroger go on bypass or 'lockdown' its trauma unit. We are asking the families of trauma patients to limit visitation at this time to immediate family members only so staff may focus on patient care.

The faith leaders will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Many activist are expected to be in attendance.