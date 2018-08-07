CPD deploying 600 officers to violence plagued neighborhoods this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An additional 600 police officers will hit the city's streets this weekend as the Chicago Police Department tries to get a handle on the growing gun violence.

About 430 additional officers will be put into several locations on the South and West sides during the week, according to CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson. That number will increase to 600 additional officers during the weekend. The officers will be added to the 5th, 6th, 10th, 11th and 15th districts, which are the main areas where there was a surge in shootings over the last five days.

The announcement comes after 74 were shot and 12 were killed between 3 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. WGN previously reported that 63 were shot and 12 were killed. Those numbers have since changed.

Johnson said the additional officers will be from the department’s various tactical units, saturation and gang teams. Those units, as well as the fugitive apprehension teams will have most regular days off canceled. CPD’s organized crime unit, narcotics, vice and gang teams will be sent in to target gang conflicts that are fueling the violence.

When asked about the cost of the police surge, Johnson said they are down about 30 percent in overtime usage when compared to this time last year.

"So let me just put that out there. We’re way down in terms of overtime use. This initiative comes from resources that are not not in overtime so the overtime use is minute," Johnson said.

Johnson said there shouldn't be a price put on public safety.

"So whatever it takes to ensure the safety of the citizens of this city, we’ll do it," he said.

National Night Out is taking place Tuesday evening. Police and residents throughout the region will be participating. The event is designed to help build relationships and promote community partnerships in an effort to make neighborhoods across the country safer.

National Night Out is taking place in every police district. To find an event near you, take a look at this map tweeted out by Mayor Rahm Emanuel or visit the National Night Out website.

Chicago National Night Out by WGN Web Desk on Scribd