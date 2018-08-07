FeedonThis: Stan Mikita, Clayton Thorson, and Trey Burton are part of Tuesday’s talk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - From the time his death was announced around 3 PM on Tuesday, the tributes started pouring in.

Stan Mikita was a major figure in Chicago sports and many took to Social Media to express what he meant to them during his 78 years of life.

A number of those were featured during Social Fodder on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Trey Burton is one of those "new weapons" that everyone has been talking about for the Bears this offseason.

Now it's up to him to live up to the billing and add a new dimension at the tight end position for Matt Nagy's offense.

Meanwhile Clayton Thorson is trying to return to form in his fourth and final season as Northwestern's starting quarterback.

Will his ACL heal in time to start the season August 30th against Purdue?

