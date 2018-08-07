State Sen. Collins: Lawmakers should “Put Aside Ego and Party” to Help Solve Chicago Violence
Lawmakers, advocates urge Governor to approve Women and Girls legislation
Deaths at Quincy veterans home reach the Illinois campaign trail
Black lawmakers slam Rauner for bragging about helping black businesses
Mayor, top cop throw support behind Pfleger’s planned protest on Dan Ryan
Politics Tonight: Meet the actor who plays Antonin Scalia
Politics Tonight: Possible Blagojevich Commutation
Illinois lawmaker resigns after allegations he posted nude photos of ex-girlfriend online
Elgin to consider raising minimum age to buy tobacco
Neighbors say they’re fed up with gun violence: ‘It’s sad that we can’t be outside’
Politics Tonight: Springfield Week-in-Review
50 new HD cameras installed at CTA Red Line stations
CPD deploying 600 officers to violence plagued neighborhoods this weekend
Trump considering commuting Rod Blagojevich’s sentence