2 killed after shooting leads to crash in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured after a shooting lead to a car crash on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday on Lake and Kostner in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, five people were riding in a Jeep when someone opened fire, causing the Jeep to crash.

A 21-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and a 22-year-old woman was struck in the back. They were both pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

The gunfire was likely a block away from where the crash actually happened.

It is unknown if the shooter or shooters were on foot or in another vehicle at the time of the shooting.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.