Attorney general opens inquiry into Willie Wilson’s foundation following cash giveaway

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office has asked for tax documents from Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s charitable foundation, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The inquiry comes after Wilson gave away more than $300,000 to Cook County residents at two recent events.

The giveaways prompted questions, but the state’s elections board says Wilson didn’t violate campaign laws.

However, they led to the discovery that Wilson’s foundation had not filed a necessary financial form with the state last year.

A spokesman for Madigan’s office says it is looking for more information and does not classify it as an investigation at this point.

The foundation claims the inquiry is politically motivated and was pushed for by Mayor Emanuel and other candidates.