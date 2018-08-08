Bulls will open the 2018-2019 season against the Sixers October 18th

CHICAGO – It will still be a few days before fans know they entire slate for the upcoming Bulls season, but at least they’ll know when they start.

On Wednesday, the NBA released their opening week schedule along with holiday games, and in it revealed the team’s 2018-2019 opener against the Sixers in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 18th.

It will be a 7 PM central time tipoff with the game being televised nationally on TNT. It’s the second-straight year that the Bulls will open on a Thursday in Mid-October on the road, having done so in Toronto in 2017.

The rest of the slate is expected to be released within a week.

This will be the fourth season of Fred Hoiberg’s tenure with the Bulls and the second in the current rebuild. The team returns Zach LaVine, who signed a new four-year contract, along with 2017 first round pick Lauri Markkanen and guard Kris Dunn. Newcomers Jabari Parker and Wendell Carter Jr. figure to make immediate impact on the lineup.