Couple robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown, video shows alleged suspects

CHICAGO – Police released surveillance video after two people were robbed at gunpoint in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood.

A man, 31, and a woman, 25, were walking on the 2000 block of West Charleston Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday when they were attacked. Surveillance video shows the couple holding hands when two men run out of an alley and attack them from behind. Another angle shows the suspects in an alley moments before the armed robbery. The couple was robbed at gunpoint and the suspects then ran off.

The male victim was hit in the back of the head with a gun and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries. The woman had minor abrasions and refused medical treatment.

Gene Pierson, a member of the Bucktown Neighborhood Watch Group, shared pictures showing scattered food left on the sidewalk after the scuffle and a cell phone that may belong to one of the robbers, which is now in the hands of Chicago police.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.