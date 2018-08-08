× CTU unveils details on sustainable schools initiative

CHICAGO — Twenty Chicago Public Schools will benefit from extra services this fall, with a $10 million investment from the Sustainable Community Schools Initiative.

Each of the schools is set to receive $500,000 in funding to beef up both educational and non-educational services for students and parents in some of the neediest neighborhoods. The new effort will be implemented in October.

In their latest contract negotiation, the Chicago Teachers Union pushed for what they described as sustainable community schools. The sustainable community schools will pair up with community service agencies to engage with students and their families and keep the students on the right path.

The Chicago Board of Education approved the new allocation back in June.

The CTU says this program is comprehensive and will provide badly needed services for some of Chicago’s neediest students.