Kevin Fishbain discusses the Bears as they approach their second preseason game on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The time in Bourbonnais is dwindling down and the regular season is getting a bit closer. But the Bears' aren't there yet.

There are still some practices left at Olivet Nazarene University and four more preseason games before the opener on September 9th. It will be a month from the Bears' second preseason contest against the Bengals Thursday in Cincinnati.

Plenty of questions have yet to be answered whether its the offense or the continued holdout of linebacker Roquan Smith, but there is still time to get that taken care of.

