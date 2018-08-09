× Chicago Fire knocked out of the US Open Cup in semifinal loss to the Union

CHESTER, PA – With a six-game losing streak in the MLS, there was hope that a different tournament would bring some better luck.

Not so much. In fact, their opponent did to them in the US Open Cup that they’ve done during the regular season in their main league.

For a third time this season, the Chicago Fire lost to the Philadelphia Union, this time in the semifinal of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The 3-0 result knocks them out of the tournament, keeping them from a shot at their first championship in the event since 2006.

While it seemed like a lare one-sided result, neither team scored for the first 60 minutes of the game, but the last 30 belonged to the hosts. Cory Burke ignited the Union with goals in that 60th minute and then one 18 minutes later to make it 2-0. Just for good measure, CJ Sapong added the final tally in the 86th minute to push the Union to the US Open Cup final on September 26th where they will face the Houston Dynamo.

The Fire offense wasn’t able to get much going in hopes of advancing, tallying just seven total shots on the evening and had just one on goal.

With the US Open Cup done, Veljko Paunovic’s team looks ahead to their next MLS game Saturday against the New York Red Bulls. They’ve got a lot of work to do to make the playoffs for a second-straight season, since a six-game losing streak has them six points out of the last spot in the Eastern Conference.