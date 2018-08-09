FeedonThis: Andy gets his chance to ‘Buy or Sell’ in the Chicago Sports Exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is traditionally one of Jarrett Payton's favorite segments on Sports Feed. But since he was off on Thursday, someone else got to take part in the fun.

Andy Masur stepped in for Jarrett alongside Josh Frydman for the "Chicago Sports Exchange" as he decided whether to 'Buy or Sell' topics relating to Roquan Smith, Yu Darvish, and the 2018-2019 Chicago Bulls.

That segment is part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

As pregame host for White Sox baseball on WGN Radio, Andy had a lot of insight into the team's rough second rebuilding season.

He and Josh talked about some of the younger players on the major league roster and when others from the minors might join them in the video above.

Meanwhile the Cubs are wondering if their rotation is going to hold up enough for them to make another run at a World Series championship.

Their performance since the All-Star Break has raised a few concerns, and the guys discussed that in the video above.