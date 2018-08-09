Jason Goch talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One month for Thursday, the Bears will be on the field for their 2018 season opener against the Packers.

It's still a long ways away for a team that started their camp back in mid-July. Thursday was just their second of five preseason games as they faced the Bengals in Cincinnati.

So far they're learning a new offense and playing defense without their first round pick Roquan Smith, who remains a hold out now three weeks into camp.

Jason Goch of SB Nation Radio discussed the Bears so far in the preseason along with the Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed Thursday. He discussed each team along with the Urban Meyer saga at Ohio State with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

You can watch their discussion on Thursday's show in the video above or below.