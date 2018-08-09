Man killed during break-in at home of police officer on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was killed during a break-in at the home of a police officer on Chicago's South Side.

Neighbors say the police officer was not the victim.

The home invasion happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the 9700 block of South Harvard in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Police say four men broke into the home through a side window. A 43-year-old man inside the home got into a physical struggle with one of the offenders, and was shot in the neck and the back.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he later died.

It is unclear if the offenders knew the victim, or that they were entering the home of a police officer.

It is also unclear if anyone else was home at the time of the break-in.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.