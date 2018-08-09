Neighbor hits dog with shovel during attack of 2 women, police say

CHICAGO — A neighbor with a shovel was able to help two woman who were being attacked by a pit bull on the Far South Side.

The attack happened around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday near 91st and Woodlawn in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.

Police say a 67 and 46-year-old woman were on their front yard when the dog attacked them. The neighbor hit the dog with a shovel, and the women were able to escape and get to shelter.

The women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Animal Control and responding officers found and captured the dog.